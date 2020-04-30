Although this Cinco de Mayo will not be marked by going out for margaritas and Mexican food with friends, there is still plenty of ways to get in the spirit with takeout ideas. Here are a few items you can pick up this Tuesday.
If you want to dine for a good cause, head over to The Mission at Kern County Tuesday for the third annual Drive Thru & Dine Fundraiser. Chef Lino's Grill is providing the fajita lunches that will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the drive thru at 816 E. 21st St.
The effort is headed up by Leadership Bakersfield, Team 1, which is raising funds for kitchen supplies for The Curt Kennedy Center at The Mission, serving those in need.
Purchase your ticket in advance ($15 or two for $20, plus fees) at Eventrbrite.com.
Among the small food businesses at work during this tough time is Taqueria El Asadero Taco Grill. This one specializes in Tijuana-style meats cooked on charcoal, serving asada, pastor, birria de res, chicken and chorizo.
The menu includes a birria family pack ($40), perfect for your home celebration with four mulitas, four tacos, four tacos dorados, four quesatacos and four cups of consomme for dipping.
The truck is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 8331 Kern Canyon Road (inside Los Amigos Swapmeet in the food court area). Call 323-802-9654 to order. The eatery also offers third-party delivery.
More information is available at facebook.com/ElAsaderoTacoGrill.
La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream has been on a roll this pandemic with Easter bars (half pink bubblegum, half blue cotton candy), chocolate-covered bananas and even a watermelon margarita tutorial on Facebook by owner Norma Diaz. So, of course, there's something special for Cinco de Mayo.
The Cinco de Mayo bar is the latest custom creation, layering lime, coconut and strawberry mimicking the colors of the Mexican flag. Much like the watermelon bars, these can be blended up with tequila for an adult beverage or just enjoyed with the kids as a cool treat.
Cost is $18 per dozen. Text your order and name to 619-9359 for pickup Monday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or Tuesday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the shop, 1317 Niles St.
Those looking for something a little less sweet can inquire about the micheladas bars ($12 for a dozen) to spice up your beer.
Check out more on La Rosa's Facebook page (facebook.com/larosafruit).
Finally this is a personal favorite but this deal from Los Tacos de Huicho sounds perfect. Order a tray of tacos ($35), which comes with rice and beans as well as all the essential condiments from the salsa bar. Call 328-9490 to order for pickup at the restaurant, 123 E. 18th St.
Know of any other Cinco de Mayo dining deals? Email the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.