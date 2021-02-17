Let's raise a pint to Temblor Brewing Co., which joined the celebration this week for California Craft Beer Week. Paying tribute to the brew bounty of the Golden State, the local brewery is offering food and beer pairings through Sunday.
On Monday, it was shredded chicken nachos and El Cerrito lager, Fat Tuesday brought a combo of Kern County Premium lager and jambalaya, which is still being offered while supplies last. Today's deal was its bacon, jalapeño and pineapple flatbread served with Fog Delay IPA.
Still to come, Thursday's offering is the Nashville West chicken sandwich with Streets of Bakersfield IPA. For those observing Lent or just fans of seafood, sample the Cajun-style fish and chips with Almond Brown Ale on Friday. And on Saturday and Sunday, enjoy beer floats.
The effort also benefits local organizations: For every select beer sold, $1 will be donated and $2 for the daily combo will go to aid the Community Action Partnership of Kern and Kern Community Foundation.
Temblor Brewing Co. is located at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.