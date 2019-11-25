In a surprise turn Saturday, Cafe Med closed its doors just a day after owner Meir Brown said it would remain open until Wednesday.
On Friday, Brown said he needed to shutter the longtime Mediterranean restaurant due to rising costs but that he would honor remaining gift cards and fundraiser vouchers.
Customers were turned away from the Stockdale Highway dining establishment Saturday, KBAK CBS/Fox 58 reported, with no resolution.
Representatives from Sam's Club and Costco, where vouchers were sold, directed gift card holders to check with the membership desk at the warehouse clubs for answers.
Efforts to contact owner Meir Brown were unsuccessful Monday.
Yikes. You guys should look into what happened at rio bravo....
