Butcher Block Quality Meats to hold grand opening on Saturday

Since Bakersfield loves its beef — and all the other meats — it's no wonder we have an abundance of butcher shops in town.
Butcher Block Quality Meats, which opened its doors last month, is now ready to celebrate with its grand opening on Saturday.
The full-service butcher shop is owned by friends Bobby Maxwell, Samuel Reyna and Kirk Swiggum.
Along with house-made sausages and various cuts of meat, the shop offers deli-style meats and cheeses, seasonings, milk, eggs and other sundries.
Those who like to support local can shop Bakersfield-made products such from Pyrenees bread, Brother Ray's Salsa, Kickin Ash BBQ Sauce and Wholy-Chip Cookies as well as Top of the Morn Farms out of Tulare.
First responders and veterans also receive a 10% discount at the shop.
The grand opening will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with KUZZ Radio providing music from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Guests can also enjoy a chance to win $500 and other prizes with the KUZZ money wheel.
Butcher Block Quality Meats, located at 10618 Hageman Road inside The Orchard Shopping Center, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 661-829-6628 or visit bbmeats.com for more information.