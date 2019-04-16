Want to dine out for a good cause? You can wing on Wednesday as Buffalo Wild Wings partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County for Community Day.
A portion of Wednesday's sales and 100 percent of guest donations at two locations (3316 Coffee Road and 5677 Gosford Road) will help provide needed resources — uniforms, game staff, equipment, travel, etc. — for the Clubs' sports programs.
Some of the Clubs' teen members will job-shadow workers — greeting customers, seating guests and helping wait on tables — to help drum up donations. Catch them in action from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coffee Road Buffalo Wild Wings and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Gosford Road location.
The chain teams with Boys & Girls Clubs across the country as part of its Team Up for Kids mission. Thanks to the aid of the local Buffalo Wild Wings, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has helped underwrite soccer leagues for Club members in first through sixth grade.
“Thanks to the support of Buffalo Wild Wings, we have the funds and resources needed to bring quality sports-based experiences to youth in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lamont," said Zane Smith, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, in a news release.
