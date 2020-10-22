Diners have a chance at a double helping of support this month with a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.
The local organization has again partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings as part of its All Stars sports program. Thanks to previous contributions raised through local Buffalo Wild Wings, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has helped underwrite soccer leagues for Club members in first through sixth grade.
Donations made now through Oct. 31 at either location (3316 Coffee Road and 5677 Gosford Road) will help provide needed resources — uniforms, game staff, equipment, travel, etc. — for the Clubs' sports programs.
Guests can donate $1 for a pin-up, $5 for a voucher for free chips and queso or more for the good karma of being a giving person.