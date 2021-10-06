Bring your brunch bunch to Bakersfield Brunch Fest

For many, brunch has been a long time coming. Now the community can gather over mimosas, micheladas and breakfast pizza at Bakersfield Brunch Fest on Saturday.
As many as 1,200 attendees are expected for the 21-and-over event that moved to Stramler Park this year.
Your ticket includes bottomless brunch bites from more than 20 local chefs and restaurants, a variety of beverage bars serving wine, beer and spirits as well as a souvenir glass.
On the drinks side, Tiki-Ko, which recently reopened its upstairs bar on K Street, will serve the Count Drunkula, inspired by the Count Chocula cereal. Almond milk infused with the Halloween cereal is combined with house-made simple syrup, dark Jamaican rum and chocolate bitters.
More traditional brunch beverages will also be served including mimosas and bloody marys as well as micheladas, aided by Howie's Micheladas and G Mix Michelada. Other local drink vendors include Voktail, local vodka-based canned cocktail, and Temblor Brewing Co., Campo Bar + Bottle, Great Change Brewing, Tlo Wines, Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant, Bakersfield Roasting Co. and Mr. Clamato and KC Steakhouse, both of which are also food vendors.
Popular beers and hard seltzers will also be well-represented.
On the food side, vendors include Baba's Hot Chicken, Blaze Pizza, Countryside Market (likely bringing its award-winning chile verde mac and cheese), Del Taco, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, El Chilito, Glitz Cafe, Jerry's Pizza, Luvspun cotton candy, Randy's Donuts, Sonder, Tacos La Villa, Tahoe Joe's, The BLVD and Wholy-Chip!
Along with tastings, games and live music from Lipstick Revolver, the event will also feature judging among the food vendors in categories including best of brunch, best creative creation, best hangover brunch and best sweet treat.
Bakersfield Brunch Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave.
Tickets are $70 (plus fees), which includes unlimited brunch tastings and beer, wine and spirit tastings. Purchase tickets at bakersfieldbrunchfest.com.