Is everything better with bacon? McDonald's is out to test that theory Tuesday with its first-ever bacon hour.
From 4 to 5 p.m., diners can pile on the pork, ordering applewood smoked bacon on anything. The move is in celebration of the addition of bacon to three classic menu items — the Big Mac bacon burger, Quarter Pounder bacon burger and cheesy bacon fries — for a limited time.
Customers can enjoy those classics or just opt for two half-pieces of bacon on the side with any purchase. Note, there is limit of one side of bacon per person per order.
“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding," chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s manager of culinary innovation, said in a news release. " ... We’ll be upping the bacon ante — the bac-ante, if you will — and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before.
“I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”
(1) comment
Awww Stefani! back to crappy fast food? And you were doing sooooo well!! :)
