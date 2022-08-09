 Skip to main content
Black Angus to host Tip-a-Cop on Wednesday

To protect and serve will take on an added meaning Wednesday as Bakersfield police officers help serve dinners at Black Angus Steakhouse.

This moonlighting is part of the Tip-a-Cop event to benefit the Special Olympics of Kern County.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

