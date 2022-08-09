Black Angus to host Tip-a-Cop on Wednesday

To protect and serve will take on an added meaning Wednesday as Bakersfield police officers help serve dinners at Black Angus Steakhouse.
This moonlighting is part of the Tip-a-Cop event to benefit the Special Olympics of Kern County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To protect and serve will take on an added meaning Wednesday as Bakersfield police officers help serve dinners at Black Angus Steakhouse.
This moonlighting is part of the Tip-a-Cop event to benefit the Special Olympics of Kern County.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, BPD officers will shadow Black Angus servers helping deliver orders and refill beverages.
Funds raised will aid the nonprofit sports organization, providing free year-round training and competitions for local athletes with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities.
Black Angus Steakhouse is located at 3601 Rosedale Highway. For more information, call 661-324-0814.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 272,015
Deaths: 2,499
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 258,738
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.68
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/5/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.