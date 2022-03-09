Bite into first-ever Bakersfield Restaurant Week

If one thing is for sure: Bakersfield loves to eat. That's why it's surprising that among all the food festivals, restaurants and special events that the city has never celebrated a restaurant week. That oversight ends now with the first Bakersfield Restaurant Week.
Starting Friday, diners can sign up for a mobile pass to visit participating restaurants, which will be offering limited-time only menu items or special pricing through the week that runs until March 18.
Those who check in at locations during the week are eligible for a daily drawing for a $100 restaurant gift card. Customers who check into three or more eateries on the list have a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card.
The project is the brainchild of Visit Bakersfield, which last year launched a similar effort with its Bakersfield Brewery Trail, when imbibers were challenged to visit five city breweries for a chance to earn a free Bakersfield Brewery Trail T-shirt or custom Bakersfield Brewery Trail growler, if they visited all five.
Evangelina Medina, a senior sales representative for Visit Bakersfield who is spearheading the latest city effort, said this is a culmination of the strong interest in the local food scene.
"We are obviously a big foodie town," she said. "People come here to eat. They love trying out our different restaurants. ... A lot of food journalists will come here and try things."
She cited that Bakersfield restaurants have been featured in The New York Times (including the Punjabi Dhabi food truck and the now-closed Noreiga Hotel) and highlighted on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Last summer, Eater LA added Kern barbecue spots to a road trip list.
Eleven businesses are participating with 15 restaurant locations taking part: Cafe Smitten and Smitten, El Portal West Mexican Grill & Cantina, Jake's Original Tex-Mex Cafe, Locale Farm to Table, Moo Creamery, Nuestro Mexico Restaurant, Nuestro Mexico Lounge and Nuestro Mexico Tacos and Bar, Pappy's Coffee Shop, Porkchop and Bubba's BBQ, Salty's BBQ & Catering (on Rosedale Highway and White Lane), Sonder, and Temblor Brewing Co.
Heather Laganelli of Locale said she is excited to see what everyone will offer for the week.
"In other cities, restaurant week is the time you pull out the big guns — specialty items and ingredients. It's where creativity is born. That's why I’m excited for us in our community.
"They can showcase their abilities. It's their chance to shine and show what potential Bakersfield has."
Locale will offer three off-menu items during the week, starting with a specialty dessert. She also has a giveaway planned with Moo Creamery on top of what Visit Bakersfield will be doing.
"We want to encourage people to go out and try something different," she said.
On the eve of the launch, Medina said she's already looking ahead to the next one.
"Moving forward, we want to do this again. It’s always fun to promote local businesses and Bakersfield. We have these great gems like Salty’s and Temblor, which has its Streets of Bakersfield beer. These are things unique to Bakersfield.
"Anytime we can highlight that, it’s great."
Bakersfield Restaurant Week launches Friday. Head to visitbakersfield.com/restaurant-week to get started.