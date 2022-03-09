Bite into first-ever Bakersfield Restaurant Week

Bakersfield Restaurant Week

Head to visitbakersfield.com/restaurant-week to download your passport. Then visit any of the participating restaurants from Friday through March 18, entering the location's unique four-digit pin into your phone for a chance to win.

A daily drawing will be held for a $100 restaurant gift card for anyone who visits at least one restaurant. One diner — drawn from those who visit three or more businesses — will win a $250 Visa gift card and Bakersfield swag bag.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND DEALS

● Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.)

● Smitten (1407 Buena Vista Road)

● El Portal West Mexican Grill & Cantina (1100 Calloway Drive, Unit 300)

● Jake's Original Tex-Mex Cafe (1710 Oak St.)

● Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.): Offering a specialty dessert and two other menu specials later in the week

● Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave.)

● Nuestro Mexico Restaurant (716 21st St.)

● Nuestro Mexico Lounge (9919 Hageman Road, Suite A-100)

● Nuestro Mexico Tacos and Bar (9660 Hageman Road, Suite A)

● Pappy's Coffee Shop (10595 Rosedale Highway): Two breakfasts and brewed drinks for $20.22 or two burgers or salads with brewed drinks for $20.22

● Porkchop and Bubba's BBQ (1230 H St., Suite A)

● Salty's BBQ & Catering (9425 Rosedale Highway and 6801 White Lane): Free medium drink with purchase of a meal

● Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road, #100)

● Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200): Offering a beer and cheese pairing flight

More promotions and specials will be announced during the week. Follow the restaurants' social media pages as well as Visit Bakersfield (facebook.com/VisitBakersfield and Instagram @visitbakersfield)