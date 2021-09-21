Bakersfield's first Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf headed to Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park

In Bakersfield we hear a lot about the taco wars, but now there will be a coffee conflict. That's thanks to the news that the long-awaited The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is finally happening.
Expected to open in fall 2022, the new coffee shop will be located in The Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park. The location will feature a drive-thru as well as in-store seating.
The Californian previously reported in 2018 that Golden State Coffee & Tea Inc., which owns a location in Pismo Beach would be opening one in Bakersfield in 2019.
Nirmal Gill, one of the partners in Golden State, said in a news release: "We are excited to bring The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to Bakersfield! When searching for an ideal location, we were introduced to Bolthouse Properties and The Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park by mutual business acquaintances. After researching more about the development and the future plans for the area, we knew this was where we wanted to be."
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is also known for its Ice Blended, an icy sweet beverage — that predates Starbucks' Frappuccino — invented in 1987 at the chain's Westwood store.
Along with the coffee shop, the Seven Oaks Business Park will also welcome Centric Health, Purpose Driven Home Health. Construction is already underway for Centric Health, which provides comprehensive health care management services in a rapidly changing health care environment, on its 4.2-acre lot at Bolthouse and Trade Center drives that will eventually house two medical buildings totaling approximately 50,000 square feet.
Home health care agency Purpose Driven Home Health will eventually relocate its office from downtown Bakersfield to a portion of Phase A of the two-phase project at 11901 Bolthouse Drive, which will consist of two 9,700 square foot, single-story, professional office and medical buildings.
