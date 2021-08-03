Bakersfield native competes on 'Top Chef Amateurs'

While many home chefs dream of competing for culinary accolades, few make it beyond the wishing stage. But that's not the case with Bakersfield native Sharila Stewart, who will be competing Thursday on "Top Chef Amateurs."
Stewart, a law student living in Jersey City, N.J., said she applied on a whim for the Bravo series in which former contestants from the long-running "Top Chef" franchise work with home chefs, whose dishes are then rated by host Gail Simmons and a rotating panel of judges.
Her love of cooking and "Top Chef" started young, when she switched kitchen duties with her mom and started to prepare dishes. Stewart was also influenced by dishes that her aunt, Rechima Dean, who often cooked West African cuisine, made.
In the episode, titled "Nothing Make Sense" ("Top Chef" is more for gourmands than grammarians it seems) Stewart and fellow competitor Kolby Chandler must identify ingredients in a blind taste test and then use those to create a dish.
Stewart said she was "ecstatic" that she got ginger as an ingredient.
"Literally, ginger is the base for so much of the cooking that I do and so I know that is going to be critical to making a flavorful dish," she said in a clip from the episode.
Working with Eric Adjepong, a "Top Chef" season 16 finalist, Stewart prepares a West African spiced chicken and rice with ginger garlic sauce.
You'll have to tune into the episode to find out if her spiced dish beats Chandler's chicken-fried chicken with gravy.
“Top Chef Amateurs” airs at 9 p.m. Thursday on Bravo.
For more on Stewart's culinary journey, check out her blog, The Diasporic Dish (thediasporicdish.com), which she started after competing on the show.
There she features "food, books, and cultures of African descended people across the globe." The blog features recipes, restaurant reviews and interviews with chefs including Kiki Louya, who competed on "Top Chef Portland."