Bakersfield hungry for new restaurants

The local dining scene is as hot as the weather these days with a number of new restaurants and businesses opening.
Joining the local hot chicken scene is Stupid Wings, which just had its grand opening at 2625 Mount Vernon Ave., Suite 106.
Playing on the idea of being "stupid delicious," the restaurant offers classic sandwiches as well as wings and tenders, which are offered in a selection of flavors. Options include honey got money barbecue, breath stanking garlic parm, boogie Thai chili and the trio of kinda stupid, stupid and don't be stupid, which requires signing a waiver if you choose it.
Combos of wings or tenders are For Stupid ($9.50-$13.95, serving one) or I'm With Stupid ($22.95-$26.95, serving two), served with fries and drinks. Large, by-the-piece orders range from 25 wings or 18 tenders ($32.50) to 75 wings or 60 tenders ($92.95).
Along with fries ($3), side options include coleslaw ($3), veggie sticks ($2), sweet potato waffle fries ($4) and mac and cheese ($4), which you can "stupify" for $1, adding a wing sauce of your choice. Stupid fries ($8.50) are topped with mac and cheese, cut-up chicken and stupid sauce.
The one dessert option is stupid'ros ($5.50), sweet potato fries served churro style.
This weekend marks the soft opening of Umaga Cafe, which has been open for family and friends, offerings sneak peeks on its social media.
Umaga Cafe is the creation of husband and wife Jeremy and Jezreel Cruz, who transitioned from nursing to small-business owners. The name Umaga, which means "morning" in Filipino (Tagalog), is meant to convey positivity, hope and warmth.
The Cruzes started by selling high-quality coffee imported from the Philippines online early last year. From there, the duo held pop-ups at the Idea Hive downtown, offering coffee tastings, then adding Jezreel's pastries created using traditional Filipino ingredients in creative ways.
The baked goods, including brownies, doughnuts and more, incorporate traditional Filipino ingredients such as ube (purple yam), calamansi (Philippine lime), guava and mangga (Philippine mango) with more Americanized elements like caramel and chocolate.
"I’m more into the fusion," Jezreel told The Californian in October. "There are several Filipino restaurants in Bakersfield that are doing traditional foods. I like the fusion, it's more appealing not only to Filipino but other cultures."
Along with serving as a vendor at events such as the Lavender Festival this spring, Umaga prepared for the next step of a brick-and-mortar location on Stockdale Highway next to the new Noriega's, which took over the remaining space last home to Cafe Med.
The cafe at 4801 Stockdale Highway will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For the soft opening, the drink and food menu will be limited, with options expanding in the future.
Two drinks previewed on Umaga's Facebook page are the Ooh-Bae latte, made with ube cookie butter, espresso-based iced coffee and a choice of whole or oat milk; and the caramel moringa romance, a soy-based, noncaffeinated iced drink using the dried leaves of the malunggay tree that have a taste similar to matcha green tea.
For more information on Umaga Cafe, visit its website umagacoffee.com or its social media — Facebook (facebook.com/umagacoffee) and Instagram (@umagacoffee).
And speaking of Filipino treats, a Red Ribbon BakeShop will be going into the same shopping center that just welcomed a Jollibee. (The bakery chain is owned by the same parent company Jollibee Foods Corp.)
According to Red Ribbon's website, it has more than 450 outlets all over the Philippines and over 30 stores in the U.S. with locations in California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas and Illinois.
The Los Angeles Times has twice named its mango supreme cake and ube overload cake as the "Best of L.A."
Red Ribbon will be located at 5624 Stockdale Highway. For more information, visit redribbonbakeshop.us.