The intersection of Truxtun and Oak already seems to be one of the busiest in town but expect even more traffic now with the opening of Baker’s Outpost.
This is the first brick-and-mortar store for local baker Laura Journey, joining new neighbor New Vintage Grill, which opened its second location this week in the Truxtun Avenue shopping center also home to Protege Hair Designs and Conroy's Flowers.
Journey said this was "a long time coming," starting at local farmers markets to catering and providing bread for restaurants such as Moo Creamery and Padre Hotel to now taking over the space last occupied by Home Bakery (and Cuban Cafe and Valentien Wine Bar and Restaurant before that).
Although there's still plenty of work left to rebuild the space, Journey said she was happy to hold a "super soft" opening, a joking reference to "Letterkenny," a sitcom from her native Canada, on Wednesday.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the community again," she said. "I feel like it's been such a trying year for people, not being social. I love being able to interact with customers."
Journey also said she's happy on the central location, which allows her family to get its roots "dug deeper into the Westchester community."
For now, offerings consisted of fresh breads and baked goods including wholegrain chocolate chip cookies, butter tarts (a Canadian treat) and scones, using seasonal fruit.
(Journey also bakes scones for Dagny's Coffee Co., which she said she will continue to deliver weekly.)
As the buildout continues, the bakery will also offer small charcuterie packages, prewrapped sandwiches and salads and sourdough pizzas, many using local produce. Journey said the menu will be very seasonal going forward, highlighting products from Fortitude Farm, Sweet Tree Farms and more.
"We’re near the end of apple season and coming into stone fruit season, which I am super excited about," she said.
Down the road, customers will also be able to pick up produce, cheese and other products from local vendors, including Red House Beef. The bakery will also be a pickup location for Sweet Tree CSA boxes.
Journey said the plan is to be a bit like Gjusta in Venice, a hybrid deli, bakery and boutique market. (That's likely welcome news for downtown residents missing Dot x Ott.)
"We'll be having a small market area with organic wines and beers, fresh milled flours and grains to buy, artisanal items from local producers and some items from Canada."
At the very least, customers can put their pandemic baking skills to rest and leave the bread making to the professionals.
Journey also plans to set up bread sales through an e-commerce website, which is currently being developed.
Baker's Outpost, 3310 Truxtun Ave. #160, will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday. For more on the business, visit bakersoutpost.com.