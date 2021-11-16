Are Pop-Tarts better with butter? New kit tests that theory

Internet debates about strange food combinations are nothing new, but it's not often that they lead to unique collaborations.
Coming down firmly on the "yes" side of putting butter on a Pop-Tart is Kellogg and Banner Butter, which have teamed for a kit offering Kellogg's most popular toasted pastry flavors along with unique flavors of Banner's cultured butters.
The Pop-Tarts x Butter Kit ($25), which launched Tuesday morning and quickly sold out, will still be up for grabs with a giveaway expected this week via Pop-Tarts' social media.
Those who were able to snag the kit will be able to mix and match flavors or enjoy six suggested combinations:
• simple superstar (frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts and sea salt butter)
• savory and sweet stunner (frosted strawberry and balsamic fig and caramelized onion butter
• fall favorite (frosted chocolate fudge and cinnamon, cardamom and ginger butter)
• Pop-Tarts exclusive (frosted chocolate fudge and honey habanero butter)
• chocolate-covered classic (frosted brown sugar cinnamon and dark chocolate butter) or
• spiced strawberry (frosted brown sugar cinnamon and strawberry butter).
The honey habanero butter was made exclusively for this kit while other butter flavors are available regularly via Banner's website bannerbutter.com.
Learn more about the collaboration at bannerbutter.com/poptarts and follow @PopTartsUS on Twitter for a chance to win a kit.