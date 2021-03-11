Any way you slice it, Pi Day has the deals

Along with honoring the mathematical constant of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, National Pi Day is known for dining deals on all manner of pies. Although the big day falls on Sunday (March 14), some of these specials just can't wait so let's dig in.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): The first 10 customers on Saturday will receive a free vegan mini gluten-free pie with purchase.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Get 50 percent off any large pizza using promo code HALFOFF at checkout. Available for takeout or delivery orders for a limited time.
Blaze Pizza (3900 California Ave., 3111 Ming Ave #460 and 310 Coffee Road.): This is the eighth year that the pizza chain is offering diners a deal to build their own pie for just $3.14. The offer will be available through Blaze's mobile app from Sunday through April 12. Those who don't already have the app must sign up before Sunday to receive the reward.
Ghiladolci Bakery (2002 19th St.): The downtown sweets spot is baking i up a limited number of individual pies on Saturday.
Ike's Love & Sandwiches (9000 Ming Ave., Suite H4): Along with Pi Day, Sunday is also National Potato Chip Day, so the sandwich shop is offering a free bag of Zapp's chips (any flavor) that day with in-store takeout.
Mountain Mike's (multiple locations): Customers using promo code PIZZA314 can receive $3.14 off any large pizza on Sunday.
Papa John's (multiple locations): A large, one-topping "epic stuffed crust" pizza is available for $12.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive, Suite 300; 6509 Panama Lane, Suite 103): The fast-casual chain is celebrating its 10-year anniversary along with Pi Day by offering $3.14 off a purchase of $10 or more on Sunday in-store for Pie Life Rewards guests. Sign up for the rewards program by Sunday to receive the offer.
7-Eleven (multiple locations): Purchase a large pizza for $3.14 on Sunday with a deal available through 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7‑Eleven app or via 7NOW delivery app for delivery or order-ahead pickup.