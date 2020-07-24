Normally reading dining columnist Pete Tittl's articles just inspires my next takeout order. When it came to this week's column about The Fuchsian Pizza Sector, I had some additional thoughts.
Quick background: Since Tittl files his columns a few weeks in advance, that makes it easy to check out places he's reviewed before the articles run in the newspaper.
In this case, there was plenty of time to try out a few different pies offered by the new pizzeria. A longtime fan of nontraditional pizza, I was excited to explore Fuchsian's extensive selection.
Before I dig into the dishes, let's talk about the crust. Tittl may have wanted the carbs and a thicker crust, but I appreciated the thin-style crust. It was crisp enough to stand up to myriad toppings yet yielded to the bite. There's nothing worse than crust that is too crisp. If I wanted a cracker, I'd eat one.
Also, having had plenty of fast-casual pizzas, I may have a different barometer for thin crust. The one at Fuchsian works, especially topped with your choice of international cuisine.
The masala-roni was first on the list. if you're worried about not getting enough carbs, enjoy a pizza topped with curried macaroni, tomato chutney, jalapeño and cilantro. (During this pandemic, jalapeños have emerged as the MVP of both my home cooking and takeout, notably Pop's pizza from New Vintage Grill.) The pasta gets a little crunch from the oven so there's plenty of texture to enjoy, and the chutney brings the umami. The freshness of the cilantro and peppers work well with the custom cheese blend.
Diners really wanting to embrace fusion should try the chili-dragon, billed as a mix of Indian and Chinese cuisine. Battered fried chicken on a pizza often gets the Buffalo treatment and this is a take on that with some Eastern flair by way of red dragon sauce. The pie also has green peppers, onions, scallions and cilantro, which are all welcome additions to any dish in my opinion.
While I don't normally like mixing meats on my pizza, the vampiro was a good combo of carne asada and chicken. The key was that the meats were diced smaller than you find at some pizza places so it all held together nicely in that cheese blend again. What really makes this pizza shine is the habanero crema and cilantro avocado aioli. Sauces add some pizzazz and keep the chicken from being too dry, a danger when it bakes in a pizza oven.
As my colleagues from Bakersfield Life magazine agreed in the August issue, the Korean-inspired pizzogi is a keeper. Marinated steak and a bell pepper medley, red onions, scallions and my beloved jalapeños feel like a balanced meal. This is another pizza with a tasty sauce, this time a chili garlic aioli.
There are a number of other pizzas I'd still love to try. And the nice thing about getting pizza is that there's always leftovers.
The Fuchsian Pizza Sector is at 8500 Harris Road. The menu is posted on the restaurant's Facebook page. Call 885-9834 to order.
