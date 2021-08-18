An apple for teacher? These spots aim higher with dining deals

After such a hectic week (or weeks, it seems), educators are likely looking for some easy dinner and happy hour options. They’re in luck thanks to some recent dining deals.
Wine Me Up! is hosting a Back to School Wine Night on Thursday. Inviting educators (and parents) to get "wined up AF," the small business is serving a tasting of five wines for $15.
Teachers who show their school ID will also receive a treat from Cornerstone Bakery, which provides many of the baked goods at the wine bar. Note that the offer is available while supplies last, so arrive later and you may get stuck with that apple that some overachieving student gave you.
The tasting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wine Me Up!, 3900 Coffee Road, Suite 2. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
If you'd rather shell-abrate your first week with a seafood meal, head over to Crab N Spice, which is offering a 15 percent discount on a meal now through Aug. 31.
The offer is posted on the restaurant's Facebook page (facebook.com/bakersfieldcrabnspice) and must be shown to the cashier at checkout.
The chain, which is celebrating its sixth anniversary, is also offering $1 beer on Friday at the Bakersfield location, 2765 Calloway Drive (as well as the eateries in Ventura and Palmdale).
Crusader Brewing knows beer is good for what "ales" teachers this school year. It is offering a 5 percent discount for its educator appreciation happy hours from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays at the brewery, 5880 District Blvd., Suite 18. Imbibers only need to show their faculty ID to receive the discount.
La Michoacan food truck will also serve food this Friday at the brewery.
And finally, Romano's Macaroni Grill has a big bowl of comfort for you with a free order of Mom's ricotta meatballs and spaghetti. Teachers and school staff can enjoy the free entree now through Friday as part of the chain's effort for #MacGrillGratitude.
The offer is good for one entree per valid ID. The restaurant is at 8850 Rosedale Highway.
Anyone placing an online order now through Aug. 31 can purchase a teacher appreciation meal ($10) and the eatery will deliver an order of the meatballs and spaghetti to staff at a local elementary school. Appreciation meals must be ordered separately from delivery orders.
You can also nominate your favorite educator for a chance to win free meals for a year at Macaroni Grill now through Aug. 31. Visit macaronigrill.com/nominateateacher and share the details (in a 1,000 characters or less) about why your top teacher deserves free food.
The teacher selected will receive a Macaroni Grill gift card with a value of $1,040, which is equal to $20 a week for 52 weeks.