Prepare for more tears in the salsa bowl. In a week that already brought news of Sinaloa Mexican Food closing after 70 years, now another longtime Mexican restaurant is saying adios to the local dining scene. After more than 40 years in business, La Colonia in east Bakersfield has closed.
The eastside eatery announced its closure on Tuesday via its Facebook page.
The Cornejo family said in the post:
"We do not know if this is a goodbye or a see you later, but we know that it has been a pleasure to serve you and make so many cherished memories with you for over 40 years. Thank you for your loyalty, and God bless you."
Dora Cornejo opened the restaurant in 1976, later running it with daughters Monica and Michelle.
Unlike many of the other well-known Bakersfield dining spots in prominent locations downtown, this humble spot spent more than four decades turning out traditional Mexican food on Potomac Avenue west of Mount Vernon and just north of Brundage Lane.
The closure of La Colonia follows the recent closure of Sinaloa in downtown Bakersfield and Mexicali West last month.
