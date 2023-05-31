Ready for a Mediterranean feast this weekend? Virgin Mary Life-Giving Spring Antiochian Orthodox Church is ready to keep you fed with its Mediterranean Take-Out Festival.
Being held Friday and Saturday in the Ming Avenue church's fellowship hall, the event is a slightly scaled-back version of last year's inaugural Mediterranean Spring Food Festival.
Church member Dan Andrews said organizers opted to host a take-out event on site (last year's event was hosted at fellow Eastern Orthodox church St. George downtown).
"We want the community to see where we worship as our church is adjacent to our hall in the Laurelglen shopping center on Ming and Ashe," Andrews wrote in an email.
(If people are looking for an event venue, Andrews said they rent out the hall for private parties of up to 120 people.)
Currently 25 families' strong, the community has been in existence since 2011, holding services at St. George, St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church and Seventh-day Adventist Church before settling at its current location in 2017.
Attendees will be able to view the church on tours led by Father Paul Marji, taking in the beauty of the Orthodox Church icons and learning about this ancient faith of the apostles. Tours will be held at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday and 1, 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday.
Of course, the big draw is the food, which will be prepared by church volunteers.
The menu includes three entree options: kibbeh box ($15) with three pieces of barbecued skewers of ground London broil mixed with bulgur wheat, onion, pine nut and spices, served with yogurt; vegan falafel sandwich ($10), made with deep fried chickpea patties smothered with a tangy tahini sauce topped with lettuce, tomato and pepperoncinis; and chicken shawarma sandwich, featuring seasoned and marinated chicken sliced from a motorized spit and topped with garlic sauce and vegetables.
Appetizers (or fatayer) will consist of baked pies made of phyllo dough with three different fillings mixed with herbs and spices. Offered $5 for two pieces, diners can choose from feta cheese, spinach or olive pies.
Those with a sweet tooth can have their pick of pastries. Namoura ($5 for three pieces) is an eggless semolina cake that is doused with cool rose water-flavored sugar syrup while it is still hot, creating a rich, crispy exterior and creamy interior. The classic dessert baklava ($5 for two pieces) is made up of layers of crispy phyllo, honey and walnuts. Warbat bil ashta ($3 for one piece) is a sweet pastry consisting of layers of phyllo stuffed with sweet cheese.
Soda ($2) and water ($1) will also be available for those dining on site.
The festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the church's fellowship hall, 6655 Ming Ave. in the Laurelglen shopping center at Ming Avenue and Ashe Road.
