As we near the finish line for 2018, prepare to hit the ground running by knocking out a couple of New Year's resolutions at the same time: exercising more and giving back to the community.
The 5K and 10K Fog Run, put on by Probation Auxiliary County of Kern, will return for its 30th year on Jan. 5 at Ming Lake. The event raises money both for PACK's services for at-risk youth as well as for the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.
The race begins at 8 a.m., with same-day registration starting at 6:30 a.m. Registration is $25 before Jan. 2 and $30 after.
PACK is a nonprofit that started in 1976 to help minors in the juvenile justice system and at-risk youth and provide support for the probation department. One of its programs is "Take Away Tattoos," which removes gang-related tattoos. It also offers scholarships and self-esteem programs.
The organization's goal "is to provide resources and materials to help youth understand themselves, the world around them, and to encourage them to be the best they can be," according to its website.
The Alliance offers many services, including counseling and self-defense classes. It is also an emergency shelter.
To register for the run, go to ultrasignup.com and search for "Bakersfield Fog Run." Runners can also pick up packets on Jan. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rabobank's 2700 Mount Vernon Ave. location and on Jan. 4 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Sole 2 Soul at 9000 Ming Ave. Suite K-1.
Call PACK at 868-4100 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.