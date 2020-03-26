Now that citizens are urged to maintain as little contact within their communities as possible, it's almost certain that there will be a feeling of detachment from the city around them.
While everyone waits to reconnect in person, area podcasts "TehachaPod" and "HelloBakersfield" might help remind listeners of the places that surround them.
The two podcasts couldn't be more different: "TehachaPod" focuses on educating listeners about the latest goings-on in Tehachapi, while "HelloBakersfield" examines the cultural shift and diverse population of Bakersfield. While the subject is different, both programs have one goal in mind — to highlight the locations they're based in.
Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi, pitched the idea for "TehachaPod" as a way to reach listeners while on their daily commute. The podcast started in February with Budge joined by Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett and Corey Costelloe, the city's economic development coordinator, for a conversation about what is going on in Tehachapi and what citizens can expect in the future.
Episodes range in topics from a summary of the most recent town hall meeting to, most recently, how the city is handling the coronavirus pandemic.
"We all live in the same community," Budge said. "These are real conversations about what affects Tehachapi."
The idea to use the medium of podcasting seemed natural for Budge. With 10 years in radio, going back to an audio format was familiar territory or Budge. Budge wanted "TehachaPod" to be another tool, along with social media, to get Tehachapi citizens talking.
"Radio has evolved and our audience has evolved with how they get information," Budge said. "We want our listeners to feel included in the conversation."
"HelloBakersfield" started last February with hosts Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales, Bakersfield Museum of Art curator Rachel Magnus, community advocate Jesus Gonzalez and educator Carla Barrientos, the roster for hosts is ever-expanding. "HelloBakersfield" had style from the get-go, with a brand reminiscent of an indie film. Not as formal as its Tehachapi counterpart, "HelloBakersfield" opts for a relaxed conversation between friends.
The podcast was created with the hopes of changing the perception of what Bakersfield is. Each episode features a guest from the community to talk about their slice of life in Bakersfield. Listening to the entire catalog of HelloBakersfield paints a unique picture of what this city can offer.
"Everyone has this idea of what Bakersfield is," said host Carla Barrientos. "We wanted a different face of Bakersfield. I think it's important because that negative mindset isn't true. Focusing on the positive."
While "HelloBakersfield" is on hiatus due to current shelter in place restrictions, listeners have a chance to explore the backlog.
"A place is what you make it," Barrientos said. "We want to remind people that there's a lot to offer here."
