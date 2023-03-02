Fly fishing film festival will reel you in at Maya Cinemas

The world of fly fishing comes to Bakersfield this weekend by way of the big screen.
On Saturday, the Kern River Fly Fishers for Casting For Recovery will host a screening of the 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) at Maya Cinemas.
Consisting of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, the IF4 showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.
The festival will include films such as:
"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel," about oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch and an obscure mountain lake;
"Of the Sea," in which brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro, an atoll reef off the coast of Xcalak at the south-easternmost limit of Mexico;
"Jacks," about giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water;
"Father Nature," a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park;
"A Slam that Saves," the story of four species of bass found only in the Appalachians;
And "Dollar Dog," about Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton Island's Margaree River in Nova Scotia.
Others include "The Focus," a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; "Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed," on the landscapes and environments of a special place; and "Gold Fever," undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.
Event attendees can win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from festival sponsors. One person will be selected winner of the 2023 grand prize, which is valued at thousands of dollars of merchandise.
Casting for Recovery provides free fly fishing retreats across the U.S. for women with breast cancer. Kern River Fly Fishers helps coordinate a Central Valley retreat.
Doors to the screening open at 2 p.m. with the festival beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 1000 California Ave.
Advance general admission tickets are $20 or $45 with a subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine. Tickets on the day of the event are $20, available at the box office.
For information about this screening or to order advance tickets, email Teresa Adams at tadams1649@gmail.com.
Visit flyfilmfest.com for more on the festival.
