Flix

What: Screening of "Sansón and Me" and Q&A with the documentary's director, Rodrigo Reyes, and new Flix programmer Fabian Euresti

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., screening at 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Fox Theater, 2001 H St.

Admission: $7; tickets available at the box office (open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays), by calling 661-324-1369, or at thebakersfieldfox.com; students and military members (with a valid ID) can buy one ticket, get one free at the box office on the night of show