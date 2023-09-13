For more than 40 years, the Flix (formerly FLICS) film series has brought international films to Bakersfield.
The series has undergone a number of changes including the departure of its founder and changes in venue (it has called the Fox Theater home for 25 years).
And change is on tap again for the program that begins its latest season on Friday.
International movie fans will be able to view the 2022 Spanish-language documentary "Sansón and Me," followed by a Q&A session with the film's director Rodrigo Reyes.
But the screening is currently the only one on the Fox's calendar as the theater retools the program with the aid of new programmer and local filmmaker Fabian Vasquez Euresti and remaining Flix selection committee member Woody White.
Ally Lara, assistant theater manager at the Fox, said low attendance was the main factor in the shakeup.
"(Flix) Membership has gone down," she said. "We haven't seen as many new people. We're looking to increase our audiences and over the years there hasn't been as much support."
Rather than locking in a half season (previous seasons were split between the fall and spring), the theater plans to announce films as they are scheduled. This format will allow the Flix team the chance to preview the newest films to add to the season.
Born and raised in the San Joaquin Valley, Euresti has served as a longtime documentary features programmer at Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. With an MFA from CalArts, the Bakersfield-based artist is known for his films "Dos, Por Favor" and "Everybody's Nuts," both released in 2010.
Euresti said he's followed Reyes' work since 2011 and is looking forward to bringing "Sansón and Me" to Bakersfield.
The documentary stemmed from Reyes' experience as a Spanish-language criminal interpreter.
After meeting Sansón Noe Andrade, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who was sentenced to life in prison without parole, he struck up a correspondence with the inmate (as he was not allowed to interview him in person).
He then used the stories from the letters as the basis for dramatic reenactments from Sansón’s childhood — featuring members of Sansón's own family — to tell the young migrant's story.
The documentary won best film at last year's Sheffield International Documentary Festival.
Euresti is glad the Bay Area-based filmmaker will be able to attend the screening, which coincidentally is taking place at the start of Mexican Independence Day.
"Not only are we getting an amazing documentary but we’re going to get to hear from the filmmaker himself afterward."
Although nothing is officially on the books, Euresti has been putting out feelers on other films he'd like to screen in the coming months.
The Fox's October schedule is booked on Fridays, which when Flix was normally played so Euresti said they're considering a midweek screening.
"We're doing things just a little differently here. We're going to be announcing two to three weeks ahead of the event.
"I'm hoping for a movie a month if we can squeeze something in there. It's a chance to bring something that’s new, that's different, something that's not on a streaming service."
Along with organizers, the future of Flix lies in the hands of the audience, which will determine if interest remains in an ongoing series.
Like many other local events, the best way to keep them going is to show your support. And buy some popcorn while you're at it.