Flix still has one more film in the first half of its season, but with the second half recently announced, movie fans can already look forward to what's to come to the Fox Theater in 2019.
Flix picked up where predecessor FLICS left off following the retirement of its founder, Phil Neufeld, earlier this year. While the new series has kept many FLICS committee members and their continued dedication to foreign and independent films, the Flix team decided to split the 2018-2019 season in two, which has allowed for more flexibility in scheduling films.
The first half of the season will wrap up with "The Thin Yellow Line" on Dec. 7, but Flix fans won't have to wait long until the season resumes in January.
All films screen on Fridays and start at 7:30 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission for each is $6. Those who bought a season pass during the first half of the season will still be able to use it in the second.
First up on the back half of the season is "The Wife" on Jan. 18. Glenn Close plays Joan, the titular wife, who has put her own talent and dreams on hold to support husband Joe (Jonathan Pryce), a writer who has just won the Nobel Prize in Literature. As they travel to accept the award, Joan questions the decisions she has made that led them there.
On Feb. 1, the series will screen "The Cakemaker," an Israeli-German film about a German baker who goes to Jerusalem to meet the wife and son of his dead lover. As he infiltrates the family's life, not telling them who he is or that he knew the woman's husband, he brings his baking talents to the widow's cafe.
"Leave No Trace" is next, on Feb. 15. It's an American film about an Iraq War veteran (Ben Foster) living off the grid in the Oregon woods with his 13-year-old daughter. When they are found living on public land, the father and daughter are forced to adapt to living in society once again.
Get ready for some serious cuteness (and a little suspense) for the March 1 showing of "Pick of the Litter," a documentary following a litter of guide dog-hopefuls from the time they are born, through their training to the tests that will decide if they've made the cut to help the blind. A Slate review likened it to reality TV competition shows, calling it "like 'Survivor' with puppies."
On March 15, Flix will screen "Foxtrot," an Israeli movie about parents grieving the loss of their son, who was killed in action while serving in the Israeli Defense Forces. Alongside the parents' story of loss is the son's surprisingly surreal experience in the service.
"Borg Vs. McEnroe" is set for March 29. The Swedish film stars Sverrir Gudnason as Bjorn Borg and Shia LaBeouf as John McEnroe as the two face off at the 1980 Wimbledon Championships. Stellan Skarsgard plays Lennart Bergelin, Borg's coach and a tennis player himself.
The season will wrap up with the Argentinian film "Chinese Take-Out" on April 12. In it, a wrench is thrown into an orderly hardware store owner's structured life when he reluctantly decides to help a stranded Chinese man who is looking for his uncle in Buenos Aires. Comedy ensues as the two men, who don't speak the same language, struggle to understand each other.
As with the first half of the season, the Fox Theater is partnering with local restaurants in the area, with discounts available at the Padre Hotel, The Mark Restaurant and Sandrini's Public House to those who show their server a Flix ticket.
The theater is also continuing to allow guests to bring their own bottle of wine, for a corkage fee of $10 (tumblers included).
Tickets are available online at thebakersfieldfox.com or at the theater's box office, at 2001 H St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.