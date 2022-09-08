 Skip to main content
Flix kicks off new season at Fox

National Cinema Day was last weekend but the Fox Theater is ready to get people back to the theater through the end of the year with Flix, which kicks off tonight.

The series, which took over where FLICS left off when its founder retired in 2018, offers a lineup of international and independent films, many of which have not been shown locally.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

