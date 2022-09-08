Flix kicks off new season at Fox

National Cinema Day was last weekend but the Fox Theater is ready to get people back to the theater through the end of the year with Flix, which kicks off tonight.
The series, which took over where FLICS left off when its founder retired in 2018, offers a lineup of international and independent films, many of which have not been shown locally.
The Flix board, consisting of members Woody White, Georgia Bailey and Susan Sainte-Marie, curates each season, which is divided into two sections, the first in the fall and the second resuming in January after the holidays.
Tonight's Flix Season Premiere Party will consist of a screening of the 2020 comedy "The Duke." Set in 1961, it centers on 60-year-old taxi driver Kempton Bunton (Jim Broadbent) who gets his hands on Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington, which was stolen from the National Gallery in London. With the aid of his son, Jackie (Fionn Whitehead), he holds it for ransom, demanding the government make the elderly exempt from paying for a TV license, a requirement for TV viewing in England.
The R-rated film also stars Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Matthew Goode.
Light snacks and refreshments will also be included with admission for the event. Guests can bring their own wine bottle with a $10 corkage fee that includes tumblers.
Students and military members can enjoy a buy one, get one free on tickets. To redeem, you must show your relevant ID when purchase tickets at the box office on the night of the show.
The Flix season will continue with:
Sept. 30: "The Worst Person in the World," a 2021 Norwegian film about one woman’s (Renate Reinsve) quest for love and meaning in the modern world
Oct. 14: 2021 German sci-fi romance "I'm Your Man, about an archeologist (Maren Eggert) who agrees to beta test an android (Dan Stevens) programmed to be the perfect fit for her
Nov. 4: "Our Friend," the 2019 drama about a man (Jason Segel) who moves in with his friends Matthew (Casey Affleck) and Nicole (Dakota Johnson) to aid them during a terrible time
Nov. 18: 2019 Argentine heist film "Heroic Losers"
Dec. 2: "Los Lobos," a 2019 film about life for a Mexican woman (Martha Reyes Arias) and her sons who have just immigrated to Albuquerque, N.M.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. on the given night at the theater (except tonight's event when doors open at 6 p.m.), 2001 H St.
Tickets to individual showings are $7, available by calling 661-324-1369 or visiting the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays or at thebakersfieldfox.com. Flix season passes ($50), which include a small popcorn at each showing, are available on the website.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.