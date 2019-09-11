Second annual Flix at the Fox

SEASON PREMIERE PARTY

When: Friday; reception starts at 6 p.m., "The Guilty" starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fox Theater, 2001 H St.

Admission: $6 for single film, $50 for a season pass to all 14

FLIX 2019-20 SEASON

The first seven films have been announced, with the second seven to be announced later. All films start at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St. All screen on Friday nights. Admission for any single film is $6; season pass for all 14 films is $50. All films include English subtitles. Films are rated R or Not Rated, but considered to be R unless otherwise noted.