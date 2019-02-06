With one festival on the way out, another could be on the way in.
On the heels of the Bakersfield Jazz Festival announcing it will take 2019 off, the Lightning in a Bottle Festival could be coming to Kern County in May.
Approval of the five-day music festival is on Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting agenda, according to Megan Person, director of Countywide Communication.
Person said the festival would be held at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. Organizers would have to pay $225,000 to lease the facility, she said.
The festival could bring in 20,000 to 25,000 attendees, Person predicted.
“If it’s approved, we expect it to inject millions into the local economy,” Person said.
The 2019 Lightning in a Bottle Festival will be held May 8-13 in Central California, according to its website. It features an eclectic mix of music, art and culture, and many attendees camp on-site.
It was nominated as 2017 Festival of the Year at the Electronic Music Awards.
As for the Bakersfield Jazz Festival, it will take the year off and return in 2020, according to Jim Scully, who took over organizing the longtime event from founder Doug Davis in 2017.
Cal State Bakersfield, which had hosted the festival for the most of its 32 years, announced Wednesday that a weeklong series of events this spring in honor of the investiture of the university’s fifth president, Lynnette Zelezny, will "take the place" of the festival.
Later in the day, Scully posted this comment on Facebook:
"The week of BJF is filled with events at CSUB this year honoring the new CSUB President, so it’s the right year for a reboot. We are taking a year to reinvent and re-imagine our event.
"We will be back and stronger than ever in 2020 — best to you all, and thanks for your support."
