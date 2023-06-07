Although no one was expecting this weather in June, that's all the more reason to get out and enjoy a non-sweltering day out and about.
Second Saturday has plenty of activities to draw you to downtown Bakersfield.
Brickyard Downtown (1020 18th St.) is ready to shine with a grand opening event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with different activities planned throughout the day.
The new event venue, which took over the former Frameworks on 18th Street, will host a variety of vendors including Plants For Your Solie, Buzy Bee Creations (glass cups, tumblers and personalized gifts), Linda's Craft Space (custom wooden signs and wreaths), Cooperfield Pets (collars and leashes, pet tags and collar charms), Sew Crafty (coasters, cozies and other crafted goods), Pure Divine (handcrafted bath and body products), Zapped by Kimmie (permanent jewelry) and more.
Food trucks will be parked outside including Poppi's Pastrami & More, Teppanyaki 661, Dirty Red's Wingz-N-Thingz, Western Woodlands Co. (coffee beverages and Italian sodas), Crepas Morales (crepes) and Tony's Snowietime (shaved ice).
There will also be a full bar starting at noon with a mobile mixologist.
Dryvebox, a mobile golf simulator from Visalia, will be on site from 5 to 8 p.m.
Visit @brickyarddowntown on Instagram for more information.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art's sculpture garden will host its final Jazz in the Garden of the season (taking a break through the summer). From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Bakersfield College Jazz Ensemble, led by trumpeter Kris Tiner, will perform.
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic to enjoy the free outdoor performance made possible in part by The Hub of Bakersfield, which also organizes Second Saturday.
Coffee will be available for purchase by Arbor Bloom Coffee.
There will also be a free all-ages art project offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on character illustration. It is inspired by Hanna Kim's "iffy," part of the exhibition "Nostalgia: Selections from the Students in the BMoA ArtWorks Program."
Of her piece, Kim wrote: "My digital art revolves around nostalgia and childhood, brought to life through my unique and whimsical style. Each piece is meticulously crafted with intricate details and features a colorful array of characters born from the depths of my imagination. Through this playful and vibrant approach, I aim to evoke a sense of joy and wonder, transporting viewers back to the carefree days of childhood and sparking a nostalgic connection to the magical realms of imagination."
Visitors can view the other current exhibitions: "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California," "Saturation: Visual Arts Festival," "Rotem Reshef: Vista" and "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham."
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1930 R St.
Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.): Karen Schuett will offer free art classes for children and adults. The children will work on a crayon and watercolor resist design infused with multiple design elements.
The children's class is at 1 p.m. followed by a session for adults at 2:30 p.m. Materials will be provided by the instructor but students are welcome to bring their own supplies.
Celebrate Pride at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.), which will have live music by Jon Ranger, art pop-up by Stardust Lane and host the Sarap Filipino food truck.
For each sale of its "Be Free” seltzer, the brewery will donate $2 to The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity.
Visitors can also check out the awesome Eastchester mural under way by artists Brandon Thompson and Deidre Hathor.
Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.): It's the season for frosé so grab a glass and enjoy live music by Evan Morgan from 3 to 6 p.m. Hours are 2 to 8 p.m.
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.): Enjoy brunch along with $25 bottomless mimosas and sample a signature fresca. Head over to the art gallery space to create your own masterpiece with the DIY paint station ($20, includes materials and canvas).
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.): The coffee shop will preview the coffee flight it will serve during Bakersfield Restaurant Week the following week.
Bargain Box Thrift Store (1924 Q St.): The Assistance League of Bakersfield-run shop is offering 50% off storewide before it closes June 17 for repairs, maintenance and cleaning. It will reopen Aug. 10.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.): Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shop will be offering a seasonal all-ages craft project. It will release a schedule of summer workshops for kids.
Oleander + Palm (1022 Truxtun Ave.): The downtown shop has a carefully curated collection of home goods, vintage items and more including its exclusive San Joaquin Sunset candle made in collaboration with Bradley Mountain. Owner Jeran McConel usually has home-baked treats or refreshing beverages for shoppers as well.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) will host its farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with vendors such as Blue Magnolia Bread Co., French Delice, Heayyn's Treats, P.B. Jack's, Vida Juicery and Howie's Micheladas.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.) will hold sales inside the store with its vendors as well as a pop-up vendor event and the F Street Farmers Market in its parking lot.