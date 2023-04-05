First-of-its-kind film festival to honor veterans

The first-ever Central Valley Veterans Film Fest will be held June 20 at the Fox Theater.
Presented by director/producer Julian Wilson and Silver Titan Productions, the free event will feature a screening of four films, three about Kern County veterans and one about a WWII veteran from Sarasota, Fla.
The films, each narrated by the veteran, are:
"Freedom's Tears — The Sgt. Earnest Thomas (E.T.) Roberts Story": E.T. Roberts gave all for his country. A boxing champion at Camp Walters, Texas, Roberts landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. Wounded in battle, he continued to lead a squad of men in the Battle of St. Lo — a battle that E.T. always recalled with tears in his eyes.
"Honor Through Sacrifice — The Sgt. Clayo Monroe Martin Story": Clayo Monroe Martin served in WWII as a merchant marine and as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War earning a Bronze Star for his heroism. Sgt. Martin's most difficult memory of war was returning home from battle.
"For Family, For Country — The Sgt. Jim Lopez Story": A passionate man when it came to his family and his country, Lopez did everything in his power to defend them both. Serving in both the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force, Sgt. Lopez worked tirelessly to raise his family while defending our country to preserve our freedoms.
"Kings of Freedom — The Lt. Col. George E. Hardy Story": Growing up in Philadelphia, George Hardy dreamed of being an engineer. As an African American, he first had to survive the racial hatred and segregation of Blacks in Jim Crow America. Attempting to enlist at the start of World War II, Hardy was rejected by the color of his skin. He persevered, becoming one of the Tuskegee Airmen and courageously fighting our enemies overseas while fighting for his own freedom here at home.
This event intends to recognize and honor these American heroes. Families of each veteran will be present to accept an award on the veterans' behalf. The public is encouraged to attend to show their appreciation as well.
Future festivals will feature submissions with a specific emphasis on local veterans. To support the Central Valley Veterans Film Fest, contact silvertitanproductions@gmail.com.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the festival will start promptly at 7 p.m. June 20 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Admission is free but tickets have to be picked up at the box office.