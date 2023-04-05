 Skip to main content
First-of-its-kind film festival to honor veterans

Lt. Col. George Hardy, a combat pilots of the famed Tuskegee airmen, who endured racism at home yet fought with valor during World War II, is the subject of the documentary "Kings of Freedom," which will be screened June 20 at the Fox Theater as part of the first-ever Central Valley Veterans Film Fest.

The first-ever Central Valley Veterans Film Fest will be held June 20 at the Fox Theater.

Presented by director/producer Julian Wilson and Silver Titan Productions, the free event will feature a screening of four films, three about Kern County veterans and one about a WWII veteran from Sarasota, Fla.

