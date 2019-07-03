This time of year, the heat is on everybody's mind. But while some dwell and complain, others take inspiration and get creative.
For First Friday, the Bakersfield Art Association is holding an opening reception for its July show, "Desert Dreams." The event will be held at the BAA Art Center from 6 to 8 p.m.
The show features work from eight local artists, each depicting a desert scene in their own unique styles. Participating artists are Marilyn Cameron, Norma Eaton, Iva Fendrick, Toni Lott, Susan McQuerry, Phyllis Oliver, Robert Ross and Stacy Wingate.
Unlike the desert scenes the reception showcases, the center does have air conditioning. Art lovers can enjoy the desert views without the desert (or Bakersfield) heat.
The Bakersfield Art Center is at 1607 19th St.
Art lovers should also brave the heat long enough to walk down from the center to Dagny's to see the coffee shop's BAA Art Gallery featuring Dawn Grider as its artist of the month.
An art teacher first in public classrooms and now in private lessons, Grider works in acrylic, watercolor and ink, as well as oil and dry mediums.
Describing Grider's work, the BAA newsletter said: "She specializes in depicting the natural world realistically, but she also likes to stylize her subjects. She also enjoys incorporating surrealism into her spiritually themed ink drawings and short stories, which have been published into a book called 'Sermon Illustrations.'"
Grider will be at Dagny's for a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Dagny's is at 1600 20th St.
Game on at Bubble Pop
Bubble Pop Gallery is all about celebrating the art of pop culture. While that has often meant shows with art inspired by movies, TV shows and beloved characters, this month's show will open it up to another element of pop culture: sports.
The gallery's first-ever Sports Art Show will open on First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Temblor Brewing Company, where the art will remain for the month of July.
Artwork featured in the show will be inspired by sports, athletes and sports in pop culture. All the art will go on sale at the start of the show.
The show includes work from local artists like 11th and T Designs, Scott "Fuzzy" Joseph, Terry Tripp, GoodyK Art Styles, Ashleymarie Sey Lively, Nate Parrish, Alex Zamora, Guilli Munster and Sarah Harmon. Some of the artists, including the last four, will be at the show to meet guests.
National artists Lissette Carrera and Amanda Harrington also have work in the show.
Admission is free for all ages, and Temblor will have its full food menu and beer options available for purchase.
Temblor Brewing Company is at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200.
BMOA offers free admission
The Bakersfield Museum of Art will offer free admission and extended hours as part of this month's First Friday.
Its current exhibitions include "Platinum," photographs by Douglas Isaac Busch and E.F. Kitchen; "The Sublime," the 2019 Visual Arts Festival; and "Wake Up," art from students the museum's ArtWorks Program.
The "Golden State" exhibit, with selections from the museum's permanent collection, is also still open.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The museum is at 1930 R St.
Music at The Mark
For First Friday, The Mark Restaurant will have free jazz music outside in its Park patio. The Jay Smith Group will perform.
The music continues on Saturday, with the same group performing inside the restaurant.
Both nights start at 7 p.m. The Mark is at 1623 19th St.
