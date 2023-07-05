Gaslight Melodrama

On July 13, Gaslight Melodrama will host the Interesting Men Who Cook Competition, put on by Be Finally Free. Local cooks will compete at the fundraising event that will be followed by a performance of Gaslight's latest show, "A Night at the Padre."

 Courtesy of Gaslight Melodrama

A gala is fine and good but sometimes you want something a little different in your fundraiser.

For Be Finally Free, the idea for its upcoming Interesting Men Who Cook, being held at Gaslight Melodrama, had a tasty inspiration.

