A gala is fine and good but sometimes you want something a little different in your fundraiser.
For Be Finally Free, the idea for its upcoming Interesting Men Who Cook, being held at Gaslight Melodrama, had a tasty inspiration.
"We have done galas for quite a while but when COVID happened we had to stop," said Debbie Ormonde, the group's founder and president. "We wanted something different and were looking for different ideas and things. I had a friend, Rick Mossman, who mentioned a cooking thing."
After discussing a "Beat Bobby Flay"-style contest with Mossman, board member and owner of Mossman's, the board decided to expand the idea.
Mossman will be one of 20 cooks, who will compete in one of four categories: appetizer, side dish, entree or dessert.
The contestants were provided by event sponsors, who secured a place in the competition with their sponsorship.
Attendees will be able to enjoy five different items in each category. Whenever possible, the food will be prepared on site outside the theater.
Ormonde said last week that the menus were being finalized but dishes include traditional Portuguese beans and street tacos.
Servers will bring plated dishes to the tables. After sampling all dishes in a category, attendees will be able to vote for their favorite.
After winners are announced, guests will be able to enjoy a performance of the latest Gaslight production, "A Night at the Padre."
Ormonde said based on the response to the event, which was nearly sold out two weeks in advance, organizers plan on making this an annual contest.
"We're hoping to raise about $35,000 and we're now close to $20,000," she said last week. "I think we're going to do it."
All proceeds will go to Be Finally Free, which aims to help the community overcome the effects of crime, poverty, hardships and homelessness. The nonprofit provides education and helps instill life skills and offers hope to those in need to help those impacted by addiction, crime, incarceration and poverty.
Visit befinallyfree.org for more information.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.
