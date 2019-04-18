For many of us, innocence is a lack of guilt or sin that we’d probably agree is most sweetly expressed in the lives of newborns, children and even young adults. Too soon, though, this innocence seems to fade away in sensuality or victimization, and become further diluted in forms of naiveté, vulnerability and ineffectiveness.
Brian Pennix, practitioner of Christian Science healing, will present a free talk, “Finding Innocence that is Power, not Vulnerability,” on April 27 at the Beale Memorial Library auditorium. The talk will focus on universal healing concepts found in the Bible, especially in Jesus’ life and teachings, and show how they are available for anyone to understand and use. Pennix will discuss the approach to spirituality and well-being that explains these ideas and he will share examples of healing from his own life and the lives of others.
During his presentation, he will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, and how anyone can prove its effectiveness for themselves, as described in the book "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," written by Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science movement. He will also touch on the life of Eddy, a mid-19th century woman from New England, and how she came to discover, understand and prove what she felt was original Christian healing.
Eddy herself said she was especially inspired by Jesus’ demand: “He that believes on me, the works that I do, will he do also; and greater works than these will he do because I go unto my Father” (found in the Gospel of John 14:12). For over 150 years, people around the world have followed Jesus in this practice of Christianity and continue to do so today, through healings of physical ills and personal difficulties, for themselves and others.
Pennix has been a practitioner of Christian Science healing for many years, helping people on a daily basis. He travels from his home base in the Bay Area to speak to audiences as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship and his talk is sponsored by the local Christian Science Church.
Marci S. Cunningham is the chairwoman for the Bakersfield Christian Science Lecture Committee.
