Find your voice at Writers of Kern meeting

Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner AACC Head Shot 1-2023.jpg

Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner will be the guest speaker at Saturday's Writers of Kern meeting, discussing "Find Your Writing Voice."

 Courtesy of Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner

Award-winning author Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner will offer tips on how to find your writing voice at this week's Writers of Kern meeting.

Every writer has a natural voice, with its own rhythm, pace, sense of detail and anecdote. Offering a unique way of telling a story, this voice takes time, patience, and work to develop.

