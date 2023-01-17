Find your voice at Writers of Kern meeting

Award-winning author Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner will offer tips on how to find your writing voice at this week's Writers of Kern meeting.
Every writer has a natural voice, with its own rhythm, pace, sense of detail and anecdote. Offering a unique way of telling a story, this voice takes time, patience, and work to develop.
For the session, Giesbrecht Turner will provide questions and writing prompts to encourage the writer to discover their writing voice. If their genre is determined, the exercise will include ways they can further hone their writing voice.
Giesbrecht Turner is the author of five books including "Unraveling the Lie-Knot: Finding Freedom from the Tangles of Discouragement, Deception, and Depression," which won the 2021 Non-Fiction Christian Market Book Award with Advanced Writers and Speakers Association.
With a focus on exchanging hurt for hope, the author has a passion for coming alongside those in crisis or trauma. She served as Focus on the Family's columnist for Pastor's Wives for four years.
Hundreds of her columns, magazine and devotional articles have appeared in Focus on The Family Magazine, Pastor Resources, Lead Like Jesus, Just Between Us, Discipleship Journal, CCM, Walk Thru the Bible's — InDeed and Tapestry publications.
The Writers of Kern meeting will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Tickets are $20, $15 for members. RSVP at writersofkern.com.