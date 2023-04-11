Find the trends at Village Flea

Aiming to live up to the slogan "It's not your grandma's antique fair," the Village Flea rolls into the Kern County Museum on Sunday.
Held in the spring and the fall, the open-air market brings a mix of vendors with wares running the gamut from vinyl records and vintage to plants and hand-crafted goods.
Mike McCoy, the museum's executive director, said the vintage market has changed with more buyers young enough to not recall some of these items the first time around.
"Nationally, a lot of the antique dealers are young. There are 20-somethings that are running the antique business."
McCoy, who along with his wife, Susan, keeps an eye on the trends being in the antique game, said white is out in home decor.
"They just got bored with being boring. ... People are starting to put color back in their lives. Greens are really in, yellow and orange too. I cringe because I had to grow up with that."
Those who did not live through an age of avocado green kitchen appliances may be happy to seek those out for their homes, which are being designed with bright vivid colors.
"Avocado green is really popular," McCoy said. "Youngsters think it's funny."
Chinoiserie and other Asian-inspired decor is also in demand, McCoy said.
"Anything Asian is newly in vogue — ginger pots, items with Chinese writing, bamboo furniture. Rattan made a really strong comeback."
The event draws a lot of repeat vendors. A regular is Dixie Brewer and her crew from In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques. The dealer helps coordinate some vendors as well as claims a three-space are for vintage clothing and other goods.
McCoy also noted vendors Jay Robertson, who brings vintage clothing and fabrics; Barbara Fields, who has been dealing in glassware for over 60 years (and organizes the annual Collectors Showcase at Hodel's); and Chris Vanderlei, who brings primitives, rugs and high-end art.
"He's got really cool stuff," McCoy said.
Also taking part on Sunday are the Kern County Historical Society (local-themed books), Esparza's Antiques, Penny Pets, Three Cats, The Fairy Garden, Dragon Antiques, SCV Timeless Collections, Rustic Visions, Mystic Threads, Western Art & Fab, A Cactus Moon, Bakersfield SPCA and the Assistance League of Bakersfield.
A variety of food and snacks will be available from Brewed Awakening (coffee), Kona Ice (shaved ice), Howie's Micheladas, Big Al's BBQ, Carnies Kettle Corn, Brenda's Sweets, Tailored Burgers (Indian-inspired dishes) and Frenchies Donuts.
McCoy encourages families to come out and enjoy the grounds, bringing a picnic or buying lunch from one of the vendors.
"It's going to be a really nice day. We're planning nice weather."
