Find the trends at Village Flea

Aiming to live up to the slogan "It's not your grandma's antique fair," the Village Flea rolls into the Kern County Museum on Sunday.

Held in the spring and the fall, the open-air market brings a mix of vendors with wares running the gamut from vinyl records and vintage to plants and hand-crafted goods.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

