If you are a writer, you may want to consider acquiring the services of a literary agent.
Whether you write fiction or nonfiction, these professionals can help you to get your writing into the hands of book publishers or theater and film producers. An agent can also provide invaluable assistance representing your interests when negotiating publishing contracts.
The Writers of Kern will offer a free online workshop on the topic on Saturday morning featuring literary agent Leslie Zampetti as the special guest speaker. A writer and former librarian for 20 years, she has become an expert at matching readers with writers and building relationships with publishers.
Currently, Zampetti is an agent with Dunham Literary, representing quality fiction and nonfiction writers, as well as some illustrators of children’s books.
Zampetti workshop, "Finding the RIGHT agent," will address some common concerns that writers have when considering representation by an agent including:
• How to consider your own needs as a writer before selecting a literary agent
• Why and how to target an agent for the type of writing you do
• Where to find agents and helpful resources
• Understanding “agentspeak” terms such as "character-driven," "genre-bending" and "intersectional"
• How to effectively query a potential agent or switch agents
If you would like to have your work published and might be interested in seeking professional expertise, then mark your calendar for Saturday. This event is free of charge and open to all, but preregistration is required at writersofkern.com/events.
You can learn more about Leslie Zampetti by checking out her website at dunhamlit.com or on Twitter at @leslie_zampetti.