Who better to usher in Shark Week than Aquaman himself? Actor and conservationist Jason Momoa will host the Discovery Channel's weeklong celebration and investigation of shark habits and behaviors that begins Sunday.

Now in its 35th year, Shark Week will include nearly 20 new hours of television giving fans an up close and personal look at the apex predators, according to a news release. Programs include "Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy," which offers a first time, close-up look at a great white shark feast — captured by researchers with cameras inside a whale carcass decoy — and "Cocaine Sharks," exploring what happens to sharks that possibly feed on cocaine and other illegal drugs dumped in South Florida waters.

