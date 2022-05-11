Film festival brings world to Bakersfield

Enjoy an international lineup of films and art this weekend from the comfort of your hometown with the Vanilla Palm Film Festival & Art Competition.
Although the Central Valley has made a name for itself in a number of arenas, it could not list a film festival among its accomplishments.
That's where Jimmy Andrews saw an opportunity to bring a festival highlighting art and filmmaking from around the world to Bakersfield.
Andrews has local ties, working as a news producer for KGET and KBAK in the late 1980s and early ’90s. After 22 years as a journalist, he made the leap into films, founding Vanilla Palm Films, a film production company that is now based in Mississippi.
"He's a great storyteller from being a documentary journalist," said Melissa Ballard, Vanilla Palm's director of acquisitions.
When discussing the festival in December, Andrews said of going big for this event: "It's a game, you're chasing it. Why not create our own festival and do it right?"
For those interested in seeing what all of this is about, there are three days of events, kicking off Thursday at the Padre Hotel. The cocktail event will include a meet and greet with filmmakers and artists showing their work as well as trailers for the 38 short and full-length films that will be screened later in the week. The trailers will be screened in the hotel's Prospect Lounge and Belvedere Room, according to Ballard.
The silent art auction will also begin, with around 50 works up for bidding starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Event guests and those online can bid via smartphones or the website (vanillapalmfilmfestival.com/art-auction) and the auction will continue until 10 p.m. Friday.
Artworks will be on display for Friday's event at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame that will start with a catered meal by chef Lino Gonzalez. The event has a "Hollywood glam attire" theme with attendees encouraged to dress as their favorite movie star, entertainer or artist.
Film screenings will run in 90-minute blocks with Q&As between blocks. Films from across the U.S. will be featured as well as some from Australia, Lithuania, Italy, Iran, Costa Rica, Canada, the U.K., New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
At 10 p.m., there will be an online-only screening of "Time Spent With Cats Is Never Wasted" from South Africa and Italy's "Pescamare." (Those unable to attend the festival in person will be able to view all films online with paid admission.)
Screenings continue on Saturday at the R Street venue starting at 10 a.m. The all-day affair has an island attire theme and includes 90-minute screening sessions with breaks for lunch and dinner.
Saturday's event will include the premiere of Vanilla Palm productions "Domesticate Animals" and "Secundum," both by director A.F. Madison.
In "Domesticate Animals," newlyweds searching for a home work with a quirky Realtor only to find a house with a mysterious past and a past owner who is dying to get back in.
The supernatural horror film "Secundum" follows an aspiring stage actress in New York City whose pressure to succeed gives way to hallucinations that grow more potent.
Also being screened on Saturday are four student films from Bakersfield — "Moving On," "Catch That Spy," "Re-Tying The Knot" and "Please Come Back" — as well as local company Hectic Films' 2021 film "The Video Store."
The festival will close with the awards ceremony for the films and art from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Ballard said the goal is to make this festival a recurring event. She said some filmmakers, disappointed they missed the submission deadline, are ready for the next festival.
For her role as director of acquisitions, she also has the directive to increase filmmaking in Bakersfield.
"My job for the production company to raise funds for films, to film one to two movies here every year."
For more on the festival, visit vanillapalmfilmfestival.com.