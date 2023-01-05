Film about rabbi, civil rights activist to be screened Sunday at Fox Theater

A documentary about a rabbi who survived Nazi Germany and went on to help organize the 1963 march on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr. will be screened Sunday at the Fox Theater.
Temple Beth El, with funding from the Stan and Sonia Simrin Learning Fund, organized the screening of the 2014 documentary "Joachim Prinz: I Shall Not be Silent."
Narrated by Andre Braugher, the film focuses on Prinz, who as a young rabbi in Berlin in the 1930s refused to stay silent as the civil rights of Jews were stripped away. Despite being monitored by the Nazis for his actions, which led to multiple arrests, he continued to preach and urge Jews to emigrate from Germany.
Prinz came to the United States in 1937 and saw racism was evident in his new home as well, this time against African Americans.
Serving as rabbi of Temple B'nai Abraham in Newark, N.J., and later as president of the American Jewish Congress, Prinz became a leader of the civil rights movement.
As one of the "Big Ten," he helped organize the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and served as a featured speaker, addressing the crowd moments before Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his "I Have A Dream" speech.
Produced and directed by filmmakers Rachel Eskin Fisher and Rachel Nierenberg Pasternak, this is the first film to comprehensively explore the life and mission of the famed rabbi and civil rights activist.
Rabbi Jonathan Klein of Temple Beth El will lead a discussion after the film.
The screening will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St.