Film about rabbi, civil rights activist to be screened Feb. 5 at Fox Theater

Rabbi Joachim Prinz and Martin Luther King Jr. The civil rights activist, who escaped from Nazi Germany and helped organize the 1963 march on Washington, is the focus of a documentary being screened Feb. 5 at the Fox Theater.

A documentary about a rabbi who survived Nazi Germany and went on to help organize the 1963 march on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr. will be screened Feb. 5 at the Fox Theater.

Temple Beth El, with funding from the Stan and Sonia Simrin Learning Fund, organized the screening of the 2014 documentary "Joachim Prinz: I Shall Not be Silent."

