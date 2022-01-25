Fifth show on tap for Kevin Hart at the Fox

At this point, it would be more shocking to not have fresh news about Kevin Hart coming to Bakersfield. After two sold-out shows on Jan. 16 at the Fox Theater, the comedian announced two more performances on Feb 4, which also sold out. Now he has added another show on Feb. 5, bringing the total to five shows this winter.
Being billed as a "historic run at a historic place," this series of Hart shows was made possible by Live Nation and Color of Nine. (Those promoters will also bring comedians Anjelah Johnson and Tom Segura to the Fox on March 31 and April 28, respectively.)
Like the other performances, this Feb. 5 show will be a cellphone-free event. Audience members must agree to place their phone in a locked Yondr pouch that they keep throughout the evening.
Those who need to use their phone during the evening can access them only in designated phone use areas within the venue. All devices will be secured back in the pouch before returning to the performance space.
Anyone caught using a cellphone inside the show will be immediately ejected.
All attendees must also show proof of vaccination or have a preentry negative COVID test result.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $55 to $75, are on sale now and can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.