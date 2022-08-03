Fiesta Days are here again

Frazier Park is ready to fiesta again with the return of Fiesta Days in its three-day format. After a truncated event last year, the mountain community is ready for a weekend of family fun, live music, log sawing, pancakes and much more.
The popular gathering, which has been held for more than 50 years by the Mountain Memories Association, is meant to both entertain and benefit the community, according to G Rick, the association's secretary and vendor coordinator for the event.
"We are a nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the mountain community," he said. "With that said, our mission is to help the mountain."
Along with Fiesta Days, the association now helps oversee the Holiday Faire & Fantasy of Lights Parade and Ridge Route Run Car Show.
Rick said community engagement remains strong for events even though he anticipates fewer attendees than in past years.
"I'm not 100 percent sure we'll be back to full steam," he said, noting a slight drop in vendors who had taken part previously as a possible indicator.
Of course there is plenty to see and do all weekend including popular family events like egg spoon races and contests for eating pie and watermelon.
The carnival, which runs all three days, is also a big draw, with the same number of rides planned as in the past.
Fun for all ages will also be had at the dunk tank, which has a special name.
Rick said, "I'm going to get in trouble by saying we’re a little hillbilly, but it's not so much of a dunk tank as it is a 'royal flush' that rains water on you."
Willing victims in the past have included CHP officers, drawn from the booth they have at the event, as well as the MMA president and other vendor volunteers.
To sweeten the pot, the organization allows a booth willing to run the flush to put out a tip jar for their group as well as split the profits. This year, Frazier Mountain High School Booster Club will be in charge and Rick expects some teachers may take one for the team.
A popular event is the Frank Thorpe Memorial Pancake Breakfast, which is held Saturday and Sunday. Serving the pancakes are volunteers from the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 9791, which Rick said uses the funds raised to cover the insurance for their building.
Saturday's Dale Hansen & Ed Perine Memorial Parade is a Fiesta Days event that has been held since the beginning. Each year, community groups and organizations take part along with a grand marshal, honorary mayor and sheriff.
A trio was named for this year's grand marshal: John Cavey Sr., founder of Caveman Cavey's Pizza, along with his son-in-law, Arron Abshire, and daughter, Elizabeth Cavey-Abshire, who are actively involved in the business as well as the community.
Honorary mayor is Bonnie Ketterl Kane, the founder of the Ridge Route Communities Museum & Historical Society who have also served on the boards of Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, the Fort Tejon Historical Association, the Ridge Route Preservation Organization and the Kern County Historical Society.
Lindsay Call, executive director of the Mountain Communities Family Resource Center, will be the honorary sheriff.
A number of vendors selling art and other fare will take part as well as food vendors including Semper Fries, started by former Marine Melvin Lee.
"He's all excited (to take part)," Rick said. "He just got a new wrap on his trailer. He sells gourmet fries but also asked, 'Can I serve breakfast burritos?' I said, 'Sure, bring coffee too. Vendors will love that.'"
Other vendors include Backwoods Bee Farm, Cupcake's Sweets For You, El Churro Loco, Gueros Chili Verde Catering, Kona Ice Of North Bakersfield, Sophia's Kitchen, Southern Kern Search & Rescue, Tacos Medina and Tasty Creations.
Proceeds from Fiesta Days go to fund three college scholarships, one for a continuing student from the area and two for students graduating from Frazier Park High School or an established home school.
Rick said along with community engagement, it's the sponsorships that keep this festival going.
"An event like this would not exist without that sponsor help," he said.
Some sponsors include Advance Beverage Co., American Automatic Doors, Western Propane Service, Price Disposal & Mountain Side Disposal and Tejon Ranch.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.