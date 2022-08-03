 Skip to main content
Fiesta Days are here again

Frazier Park is ready to fiesta again with the return of Fiesta Days in its three-day format. After a truncated event last year, the mountain community is ready for a weekend of family fun, live music, log sawing, pancakes and much more.

The popular gathering, which has been held for more than 50 years by the Mountain Memories Association, is meant to both entertain and benefit the community, according to G Rick, the association's secretary and vendor coordinator for the event.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

