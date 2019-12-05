Now in its 42nd year, the locally produced "The Nutcracker" has one item on its Christmas list: the return of live musical accompaniment.
As of this writing, Civic Dance Center and Shafter Symphony are just under $2,000 shy of adding a small orchestra to this year’s production.
For years, the local production had the distinction of being one of the few remaining smaller ballet companies to present Tchaikovsky’s ballet with live accompaniment, mostly provided by the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra.
But that changed after conductor John Farrer and the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra parted ways, and discontinued the BSO’s role because of costs. While private donors had been able to come up with enough money to fund a small orchestra for two more seasons, ballet fundraising efforts needed to go to such necessities as costumes. So that left Civic no choice but to use taped music for the last two years.
Fundraising chair Lizette Swanson said that couldn’t continue.
“We were worried that once you drop a tradition for more than a year, you lose it,” Swanson said.
Enter Stephen Penner, conductor of the Shafter Symphony, a former student of Farrer’s who is devoted to the decades-old “Nutcracker” tradition.
“My first exposure to ballet was 'The Nutcracker’ with Civic Dance Center and the Bakersfield Symphony,” Penner said.
Swanson and Penner said the decision to attempt a restoration of live music happened earlier this year, which would include dress rehearsals, four full performances starting Dec. 13, and an edited version for school performances in the morning during the ballet’s run. Using the Shafter Symphony as the channel, they began a local crowdfunding effort that so far is fueling hopes for an actual orchestra in the orchestra pit.
“We’ve got the Don C. and Diane S. Lake Family Foundation covering our Young Person’s Concerts,” Penner said. “They’re our legacy sponsors.”
The fundraising goal stated on the Shafter Symphony Orchestra’s website is $60,000, which Penner said is needed for the 50-piece orchestra needed to play the full ballet score for all the performances. On Monday, Penner said the orchestra is $1,658 away from being able to have a 30-piece orchestra that would use a cut-down arrangement.
“It would sound different,” Penner said.
Penner and Swanson said they are still working toward getting first, the small orchestra, but ideally, the full ensemble.
“We’re going to have live music if we have to fundraise into New Year’s,” Swanson said. While this is a short-term solution, Swanson and Penner said there is a long-term plan.
Seeing an opportunity in the change of leadership at the BSO announced this summer, Penner renewed earlier efforts to get the BSO to reunite with Civic Dance Center.
“We actually met and FaceTimed with them and the conductor,” Penner said.
Ballet artistic director Ann Conrad said the relationship between the BSO and Civic Dance Center was “very cordial,” adding that the ballet was renting equipment from the BSO this year.
“They said the orchestra was in transition, and participating was not feasible this year,” Conrad said.
“But they left the door open for the future.”
BSO conductor and music director Stilian Kirov seems optimistic as well.
"We were very pleased to have had the chance to reopen the conversation between the Civic Dance and the Bakersfield Symphony regarding the joint Nutcracker productions,” Kirov wrote in an email.
“We had some very promising initial meetings and we are hopeful that with the ample amount time for planning the BSO and the Civic Dance will revive the Nutcracker in the very near future,” Kirov wrote.
“As the BSO is becoming a cultural hub for Bakersfield and the surrounding areas, we always look for opportunities to collaborate, support and build partnerships with other arts organizations."
