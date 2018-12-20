In what may be Bakersfield's strongest show of counter-programming for the next Super Bowl Sunday, the Fox Theater will offer an afternoon of ballet.
On Feb. 3, the Russian Grand Ballet will present Tchaikovksy's "Swan Lake," a tale based on Russian folklore and German legend that follows a heroic young prince as he works to free the beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell.
The Russian Grand Ballet's artistic director, Constantine Pinchuk, is dedicated to the timeless tradition of classical Russian ballet.
“There’s a good reason why Swan Lake is so often called the ‘ballet of all ballets’ — the combination of pure romanticism, a story about love and deception and Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet music continue to reach new generations of audiences,” she said in a news release. “It is an incredible opportunity for both the younger and older generations to experience the arts and enjoy a ballet classic.”
Starting at 1 p.m. the ballet is in three acts with two intermissions, with music by Tchaikovsky, choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, and libretto by Vladimir Begichev and Vasily Getzer. Running time is approximately two hours and 30 minutes.
Tickets, ranging from $14 to $65, are available now at ticketfly.com, by calling 324-1369 or the box office, 1700 20th St.
