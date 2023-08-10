There are plenty of activities for all ages this Second Saturday.
The local celebration of National Farmer's Market Week culminates at the F Street Farmers Market (2819 F St.)
Community Action Partnership of Kern has organized an on-site resource fair, which will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Activities will include health screenings, a mini gardening session and a smoothie bike, a stationary bike that riders can use to power a blender.
There will be food boxes available for the first 250 people courtesy of CAPK CalFresh Healthy Living as well as raffles.
The market itself will be open from 7:45 a.m. to noon.
Nearby, In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.) will host a pop-up vendor event and additional vendors will hold sales inside the business, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store will again hold a buying event, allowing attendees to trade in their fall fashion items for cash or store credit. For more details on the event, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., visit the business's Facebook page (@wildestdreamsconsignment).
Families can also enjoy a visit to the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.), which will host a curatorial tour of its current exhibitions from 11 a.m. to noon.
Visitors can enjoy insights into "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California," the show featuring work by one of the 20th century's most profound abstract expressionists as well as artists whom he influenced.
Those who want to learn more can purchase "Light on Fire, a biography of Sam Francis by Gabrielle Selz, on sale in the gift shop ($36, $32 for members).
Also on display are the exhibitions "Saturation: Visual Arts Festival," "Rotem Reshef: Vista" and "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham."
There will also be a free all-ages art project allowing guests to create a marbled masterpiece in the paper marbling lab.
Admission, which includes access to the museum, is $20, $10 for students and free for members.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
From noon to 10 p.m., Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.) will offer a flight curated by staffer Torie Sanders, whose last day is Saturday before she departs for nursing school.
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.) will serve $25 bottomless mimosas and fresca samples during its brunch. Visitors can also get creative in Locale's art gallery space with the DIY paint station ($20, includes materials and canvas).
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Brickyard Downtown (1020 18th St.) will host Sweet Edna’s Southern Catering food truck.
Visit @brickyarddowntown on Instagram for more information.
Open from 2 to 8 p.m., Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.) will showcase its 2019 chardonnay, offering complimentary tastes as well as $10 glasses and $30 for a bottle.
The Habbits will perform from 3 to 6 p.m.
Reservations are recommended by visiting tlowines.com.
If wine isn't your speed, 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.) is serving beermosas (beer mimosas) for half off on Saturday.
Take a break from the adult beverages and stop in at Oleander + Palm (1022 Truxtun Ave.), which offers a variety of quality home goods and curated vintage items.
Off the Rails (1517 18th St.) will host Hip Hop & Brews Vol. 4, a Wu-Tang and Nas tribute mixed by DJ Flex, at 8 p.m. Cover is $5.
Bucky's Hot Chicken will sell food on site.
Anyone who heads out to enjoy Second Saturday has a chance to win some swag courtesy of local downtown businesses.
Head to local downtown businesses featured in Second Saturday promotions by The Hub of Bakersfield and take photos or videos capturing your experience.
Post your story by Aug. 18 on Instagram and tag @bakersfieldsecondsaturday on each post to show how you spent your Second Saturday.
Each post is an entry for the drawing.
A winner will be announced on Aug. 20.
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com or @bakersfieldsecondsaturday on Instagram for more on Second Saturday.