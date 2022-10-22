 Skip to main content
Families find solutions to bullying from a surprising source

Parents in Clovis use Bible resources on jw.org to help their children successfully deal with bullying.

 Courtesy of Jehovah's Witnesses U.S. branch

Joe and Kortnie's* 7-year-old son headed to his Clovis elementary school one morning sporting brand-new shoes in his favorite color, red. But when Kortnie picked him up that afternoon, their middle child was visibly upset, and his shoes were covered in dirt. He had been bullied by a classmate.

As millions of children back at school this year, more than one in five of them will have a similar experience, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. And in a national study by the Cyberbullying Research Center, nearly 21% of tweens said they had been a target, aggressor or witness to bullying online or by other electronic means.

— Jehovah’s Witnesses U.S. branch news release

