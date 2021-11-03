Fall fun to be had this First Friday

Celebrate art and continuing lovely fall weather with this month's First Friday events downtown.
The Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.) will host its first First Friday artists' reception since limiting hours during the pandemic. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the center is highlighting a group show featuring students from Iva Fendrick's watercolor class.
Held Wednesday mornings for the last 10 years, Fendrick's class, "Fun With Watercolor and Pen and Ink," has drawn artists of all skill levels to create, inspired by the instructor's discussion and demonstration followed by critiques.
Kay Hall, whose watercolor "La Treille" is part of the show, said she joined the class in 2012 on a mutual friend's suggestion.
"Having just retired my friend thought I might need something to keep me busy," she said in the BAA news release. "I have known Iva since her daughter was babysitting my sons back in the ’80s. I had taken art in high school and college so it was time to get back into it. Have enjoyed this art class not just for the chance to create but for the friendships that have developed with my fellow students."
Student Joyce Umfress, who is featuring her work "Bee's Knees," said the class is now "a necessary part of life and has brought many hours of pleasure."
Alicia Cazarez is new to watercolors — focusing previously on acrylic paints and her iPad for digital art — but said she has learned a lot from Fendrick.
"She is very talented, and while I am still a beginner, I'm excited to see where my watercolor will take me in the future," she said in the newsletter.
"It's been a real joy these past few weeks. And I'm here having fun while learning something new. I would encourage more people to do it. Especially the younger generation. I'm the youngest in the class and am surrounded by very encouraging individuals."
Other participating artists include Claudia Keith, Susan McQuerry, Catherine Malahowski, Pam Smith, Mimi Placencia, Jane Thornton and Wendy Turner.
Deborah Cooper is moving her show down to Dagny's Coffee Co. for the month of November.
The mostly self-taught artist has been drawing and painting for most of her life, influenced by the art of David Leffel and others whose work is based on the Dutch masters and chiaroscuro, which is a technique using contrasts of light to achieve a sense of volume in depicting three-dimensional objects and figures.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) is ready to get the community moving and grooving in support of the Apple Core Project, which helps feed and aid the needy in the community. Dancing Tommy will play from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by Tonight We Are from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The shop will sell its vegan offerings and beers from 2nd Phase Brewing as well as host Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza in its parking lot along with Howie's Micheladas and other activities from Creative Crossing Co-Create.
Further east, 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.) also has its own fun planned with a performance by The Appletons and the Oh, Boy! Po'boy! food truck will be slinging sandwiches.
Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.) will have its resident musician, Evan Morgan, performing from 6 to 8 p.m. The tasting room also has a new wine and food pairing ($35) featuring boutique desserts from Todorovi. Inspired by Le Cordon Bleu pastry chef Yana Todorova's world travels, the selections are a 2019 reserve Viognier paired with pumpkin spice cheesecake; a 2018 pinot noir with a Neapolitan mousse cloud; a 2017 cabernet sauvignon paired with a flourless pecan brownie; and a 2018 zinfandel paired with a chocolate ganache French tartlet.
Reserve the pairing, charcuterie board or a table by visiting tlowines.com or calling 661-864-7086.
And enjoy a chance to view some world-class art for free at the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.). Its ongoing fall exhibition, "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection," features more than 150 objects from nearly 70 artists including Ed Moses, Billy Al Bengston, Lynda Benglis, Peter Alexander, Frank Gehry, Robert Graham and Ed Ruscha.
Admission is free for First Friday with extended operating hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit bmoa.org.
Moderngigi Gallery (900 18th St.) will also be open from 5 to 10 p.m. with live music, art and apparel from artist Johnny Ramos and other creatives.
Head to facebook.com/moderngigigallery for more information on the gallery.