If the mountains have been calling since fall began, this weekend is the time to head out for some perfect weather and seasonal fun.
The annual Kernville Fall Festival, put on by the town's Chamber of Commerce, is Saturday and Sunday at Riverside Park. In addition to classic fall activities, like a pumpkin patch and farmers market, expect some others with a bit more character.
The fun starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with registration beginning for one of the weekend's more unique events: the dachshund races.
Starting at 1 p.m., five dogs will race at a time, with one human to release them at the start and another to catch them at the end. Purebred dachshunds, mixed dachshunds and other breeds of a similar size (under 30 pounds) are invited to race. Those who need a little motivation from owners can receive it in the form of a favorite toy or treat.
Registration is $20 the day of the event, with a chance to win a $250 prize. Just think of all the treats that could buy.
The races also include a costume contest for the doxies, including best male, best female and best themed group.
Later in the day is an apple bobbing contest, pie eating contest and tug of war, as well as a cheer performance and music from Dinami. Non-dachshunds will be able to show off their stuff at the pet costume contest at 5:30 p.m. and the (human) costume contest at 6 p.m. After that, a performance from the Ridgecrest Fire Spinning Troop and a free movie under the stars ("Monster House").
Sunday starts with 9 a.m. registration for another kind of competition: a chili cook-off. For $10, people with the self-proclaimed best chili in the world can put their product to the test for a chance at $100 and, more importantly, bragging rights.
But before the cook-off officially starts at 11 a.m., guests can attend church in the park at 9:30 a.m.
The second day is also set to include a pumpkin painting contest, sack races, egg toss and another cheer performance. At 3 p.m., it will be time to sample the chili entries, with a winner announced at 3:30 p.m.
Both days will also include a farmers market, petting farm, bounce houses and food and shopping vendors.
With weather forecast to be in the mid to high 80s, guests can probably leave those fall sweaters at home and enjoy the warm weather while it lasts.
