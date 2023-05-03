 Skip to main content
Fair time already? It is at Spring Fest

If you’re missing the Kern County Fair, enjoy a taste of it with Kern County Spring Fest.

Taking place Thursday through Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds, this scaled-down fair will feature rides, games and food concessions from Butler Amusements.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

