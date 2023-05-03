Fair time already? It is at Spring Fest

If you’re missing the Kern County Fair, enjoy a taste of it with Kern County Spring Fest.
Taking place Thursday through Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds, this scaled-down fair will feature rides, games and food concessions from Butler Amusements.
Chelsey Roberts, who handles marketing for the fairgrounds, said the West Coast carnival company is renting the space and local fair staff are not involved in the planning.
The Butler Amusements website for the event offered no details about the rides that will be included but did offer advance online sales for unlimited ride wristbands ($30), which are good for one day only. Wristbands will be $37 when purchased at the event.
If you don't purchase a wristband, individual tickets will be sold for $1 each. Rides will require anywhere between three to five tickets and games will cost 10 or more tickets, according to the website.
Concessions will likely include typical fair fare such as corn dogs, pizza and lemonade, Roberts said.
Those who prefer using cash should note that this event will make use of Butler's Magic Money digital ticketing app. Tickets can be purchased via the app or at on-site kiosks and loaded onto cards or wristbands.
It's best to look into downloading this app when you're on your WiFi at home rather than stressing about reception once you're there with your family.
Kern County Spring Fest opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Closing time will likely vary depending on the crowd but could be as late as 11 p.m.
Admission is $5 or free with an unlimited ride wristband.
Parking, which will be available in the lot off Belle Terrace, will cost $5.
