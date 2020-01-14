Are you ready for your closeup? Well actually you might be in the background but you'll be paid for it!
A casting company has put out an open call for Sunday seeking those who would be extras in the upcoming Netflix film "The Prom."
Based on a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, "The Prom" stars Meryl Streep and James Corden as washed-up Broadway actors who travel to Indiana to defend a high school girl’s right to take her girlfriend to prom. Ariana Grande plays the girlfriend of popular teen Emma (Jo Ann Pellman).
Directed by Ryan Murphy, of "Glee" and "American Horror Story" fame, the film also features Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Awkwafina, Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key.
The casting call asks for men and women 18 and over of any ethnicity. No experience is necessary.
Those interested need to bring two forms of identification to the call that will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, 801 Truxtun Ave.
There are no sign-up fees to audition.
Filming will take place on location in Bakersfield on Jan. 24 and 25. Extras will be paid although no further details were available in the news release.
For more information, contact Dixie Webster-Davis Casting at 818-755-1404 or email DWDCasting@gmail.com.
